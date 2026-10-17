Longhorns look to get back to winning ways against the Gators

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The Brief The Longhorns look to get back to winning against the Gators on Saturday. Florida upset Texas, 29-21, last year. Texas leads the all time series, 3-1-1.



Texas will look to get back on track Saturday against Florida after being dealt a last-second loss by archrival Oklahoma.

The seventh-ranked Longhorns (4-1, 1-1) will hope that a return home will be just what they need to keep their chances at an SEC championship and the College Football Playoff alive.

The Gators will hope that time away from home will be just what the doctor ordered after being thrashed by South Carolina, 38-19 in the Swamp last week. Florida (4-2, 2-2) has lost two in a row.

Texas will look to avoid a repeat of what happened to them last year when they were upset 29-21.

Texas looks to get offense going against struggling Florida defense

The Longhorns come into the game with a chance to get their offense going behind Arch Manning.

Texas currently sits 12th in the SEC in total offense at 379 yards per game, but Florida comes into the game ranked last in total defense.

Texas leads the all-time series with Florida, 3-1-1.