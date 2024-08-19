Former Texas QB Colt McCoy retires from football

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy has announced his retirement from football and will now be a TV analyst.

After 14 years in the NFL, McCoy is now joining NBC Sports for its Big Ten Football coverage.

In a news release, McCoy is quoted as saying, "College Football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of College Football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports."

"I can’t wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week!" McCoy added.

McCoy made the announcement he was leaving football on his social media page.

Colt McCoy at University of Texas

McCoy was a five-year quarterback who went 45-8 in 53 career starts at the UT.

McCoy holds numerous Longhorns records, finishing his college career as the QB in NCAA Division I history with the most wins.

He also was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Longhorns to a 12-0 regular season and a berth in the BCS National Championship Game in 2010.

McCoy is the only player in school history to win or share the team's MVP award all four years as a starter.

Colt McCoy in the NFL

McCoy was drafted in 2010 by the Cleveland Browns in the third round.

He also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and most recently, the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

In nearly 60 NFL games, more than half as a starter, McCoy threw for close to 8,000 yards and more than 30 touchdowns.