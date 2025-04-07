South Austin drug bust uncovers almost 100 grams of narcotics; 3 arrested

The Brief Three people are facing felonies after a South Austin drug bust earlier this month. Officers also uncovered almost 100 grams of various narcotics, including black tar heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Two of the suspects are still in the Travis County Jail, but one appears to have bonded out.



Three people were arrested and almost 100 grams of various narcotics were found in a South Austin drug bust earlier this month.

33-year-old Justin Botello, 28-year-old Andreanna Bishop, and 34-year-old Austin Montoya are facing first-degree felony charges after an April 1 drug bust by Austin police.

The bust

The backstory:

An arrest affidavit filed on April 1 says that an officer had been conversing with someone on Facebook, who told them that he was offering one "zip" (one ounce or 28 grams) of fentanyl for $1700.

The officer directed the person to an apartment complex on E. Oltorf Street and said they had cash for the fentanyl. The subject then sent two photos of a white substance in a small square shape that resembled fentanyl, bragging about its purity and saying it was stamped.

Multiple marked and unmarked police vehicles and undercover and uniformed officers were stationed around and inside the complex. Undercover officers later relayed that a red Nissan Versa hatchback had entered the complex and drove towards where the subject was instructed to park.

The subject then messaged the officer and confirmed he was parked outside in a red hatchback. Officers watched as the hatchback moved around to multiple different parking spots and a records check showed the Nissan's registration had expired.

Officers decided to move in and detain the subject pending a narcotics investigation, conducting a felony car stop on the Nissan. When the driver was instructed to get out, a glass pipe with burnt residue fell onto the pavement.

The driver, later identified as Botello, and two passengers, identified as Bishop and Montoya, were detained and placed in handcuffs.

The drugs

By the numbers:

The pipe falling out of the vehicle prompted a probable cause search on each person and the Nissan, says the affidavit.

In Botello's pocket, an officer found:

3.8 grams of powder fentanyl (about 0.13 ounces)

30.2 grams of powder cocaine (about 1.07 ounces)

A black Adidas bag near the center console contained:

2 separate bags containing a collective 15.8 grams of black tar heroin (about 0.56 ounces)

2 separate bags containing a collective 10.5 grams of powder fentanyl (about 0.37 ounces)

9.1 grams of alprazolam (also known as Xanax) in a pill bottle (about 0.32 ounces)

0.6 grams of powder cocaine inside a metal tray (about 0.02 ounces)

Bishop claimed ownership of the bag, according to the arrest affidavit. The pill bottle did not belong to anyone inside the vehicle.

In between the driver's seat and door, an officer found:

25.2 grams of powder fentanyl (about 0.89 ounces)

Miscellaneous broken pipes commonly used for smoking narcotics

A digital scale with drug residue on it was also found in the vehicle.

One of the square bricks of fentanyl also had a stamp imprinted on it that matched the one in the photograph sent through Facebook.

The suspects

What they're saying:

The affidavit says that all three suspects were separated and read their Miranda rights, which police say they waived. Officers spoke with each person separately.

Botello allegedly told police he was driving Montoya to meet a girl at the complex, and admitted that the drugs in his pockets were his. He also said that the square block of white powder was fentanyl, but that the loose white powder was fake.

Bishop echoed Botello's story about taking Montoya to meet a girl there, but said she and her boyfriend Botello were going to sell Montoya drugs. She also allegedly admitted the couple sold drugs to make money and that she used fentanyl and heroin herself. She also claimed the narcotics found inside the Adidas bag were hers.

Montoya allegedly confirmed that he was the person messaging about the fentanyl on Facebook, but denied being in possession of the drugs found inside the Nissan. He also said he was just there to meet a girl. When asked why he sent photos of the fentanyl, he replied that those photos could have been sent by anybody. Montoya also denied that he was the one facilitating the drug deal for Botello.

The charges

What we know:

The three arrested are facing multiple felony charges.

Botello has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl, a first-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine, a first-degree felony

Engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony

Bishop has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl, a first-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute heroin, a first-degree felony

Engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony

Montoya has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.

What's next:

Botello and Bishop are still in the Travis County Jail as of April 7. Bond has been set for Botello at a collective $60,000 and for Bishop at a collective $25,000.

Montoya is not in the Travis County Jail. Bond was set at $7,500.

Botello and Montoya have also been ordered not to contact their co-defendants and submit to random urine drug tests.

Botello is due in court on April 25 and Bishop is due in court on May 6. No court date has been set yet for Montoya as of April 7.