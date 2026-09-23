President Trump set to attend Texas-Tennessee game

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The Brief President Donald Trump will be in attendance when the Texas Longhorns take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will be the ninth the president has attended across his two terms. Saturday's game will be the first time the No. 1 Longhorns and No. 14 Volunteers have faced off as members of the Southeastern Conference.



President Donald Trump will watch the Texas Longhorns take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday.

The White House confirmed the president's attendance Wednesday afternoon.

Trump attends 9th college football game

Saturday's game will be the ninth college football game Trump has attended in his two terms in office. It will be the first game he's attended a college football game since January's national championship game.

The White House did not say if the president would be cheering for a particular team on Saturday.

No. 1 Longhorns go to Knoxville for first time

Saturday's meeting of the UTs will be the first time the two schools go head-to-head in the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns and Volunteers last met in the Cotton Bowl in 1969. The Longhorns won that game 36-13.

Saturday's tilt already had lots of eyes on it before the president's scheduled visit with ESPN's College GameDay going to Knoxville. It's the show's second time featuring the Longhorns this season. The show was in Austin when the Longhorns defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 12.

By the numbers:

The match-up will put the No. 1 Longhorns against the No. 14 Volunteers, but the number on a lot of people's minds in Knoxville will be 16 when a jersey adorned with the number and the last name Manning once again takes the field at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday.