Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 11 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 7, 2025 8:27am CST
High School Sports
The Brief

    • Last week of the regular season for Texas high school football
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - It's the last week of the regular season of Texas high school football!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 11 highlights

Weiss defeats Anderson, 28-7

2025 Week 11: Anderson vs Weiss

2025 Week 11: Anderson vs Weiss

In week 11 of high school football, Anderson took on Weiss on Thursday night!

Week 11 scores

Thursday, Nov. 6

Del Valle 27
Akins 20

Lake Travis 40
Austin High 14

Cibolo Steele 42
Johnson 7

Temple 14
Harker Heights 24

Anderson 7
Weiss 28

Killeen Chaparral 20
Lake Belton 53

New Braunfels 35
SA Wagner 14

Eastside 6
LBJ 58

McDade 0
Milano 2

