Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 11 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - It's the last week of the regular season of Texas high school football!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 11 highlights
Weiss defeats Anderson, 28-7
Week 11 scores
Thursday, Nov. 6
Del Valle 27
Akins 20
Lake Travis 40
Austin High 14
Cibolo Steele 42
Johnson 7
Temple 14
Harker Heights 24
Anderson 7
Weiss 28
Killeen Chaparral 20
Lake Belton 53
New Braunfels 35
SA Wagner 14
Eastside 6
LBJ 58
McDade 0
Milano 2
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin Sports team