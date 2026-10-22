Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 9 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 9 highlights
Week 9 scores
Thursday, Oct. 22
Akins 0
Austin High 64
Del Valle 6
Bowie 49
Travis
LBJ
Killeen 21
Weiss 42
Hutto 49
Rouse 35
Friday, Oct. 23
Westlake
Lake Travis
East View
Cedar Park
Stony Point
Cedar Ridge
Connally
College Station
Georgetown
A&M Consolidated
Dripping Springs
Hays
Stephenville
Jarrell
Wimberley
Lago Vista
Vandegrift
Leander
Liberty Hill
NB Long Creek
Round Rock
McNeil
Lampasas
Burnet
Lehman
Cedar Creek
Crockett
Elgin
Marble Falls
China Spring
Fredericksburg
Fischer Canyon Lake
Anderson
Manor
Bastrop
Navarro
Hendrickson
Killeen Shoemaker
LASA
Pflugerville
Lockhart
McCallum
Northeast
Kerrville Tivy
San Marcos
Converse Judson
Taylor
SA Davenport
Flatonia
Shiner
Giddings
Achieve
Blanco
YMLA
Granger
Rosebud Lott
Johnson City
Mason
LaGrange
Bellville
Lexington
Schulenburg
New Tech
Eastside
McGregor
Rockdale
Anderson Shiro
Florence
Somerville
Bartlett
Marion
Luling
Thrall
Rogers
St Anthony
Hyde Park
St. Dominic Savio
Frassati
Central Catholic
St Michaels
Crusaders
Dasche
Cistercian
St Andrews
Austin Royals
BVCHEA
The Village
Brentwood
St Stephens
TMI
SM Academy
Concordia
RR Christian
SA Castle Hills
CC Annapolis
SM Hill Country
Bryan Allen
CP Summit
Veritas
St Mary Hall
Wilco
SA Patriots
Valor South
Gtown Grace
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football