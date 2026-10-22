Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 9 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2026 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2026-27 season.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Akins 0

Austin High 64

Del Valle 6

Bowie 49

Travis

LBJ

Killeen 21

Weiss 42

Hutto 49

Rouse 35

Friday, Oct. 23

Westlake

Lake Travis

East View

Cedar Park

Stony Point

Cedar Ridge

Connally

College Station

Georgetown

A&M Consolidated

Dripping Springs

Hays

Stephenville

Jarrell

Wimberley

Lago Vista

Vandegrift

Leander

Liberty Hill

NB Long Creek

Round Rock

McNeil

Lampasas

Burnet

Lehman

Cedar Creek

Crockett

Elgin

Marble Falls

China Spring

Fredericksburg

Fischer Canyon Lake

Anderson

Manor

Bastrop

Navarro

Hendrickson

Killeen Shoemaker

LASA

Pflugerville

Lockhart

McCallum

Northeast

Kerrville Tivy

San Marcos

Converse Judson

Taylor

SA Davenport

Flatonia

Shiner

Giddings

Achieve

Blanco

YMLA

Granger

Rosebud Lott

Johnson City

Mason

LaGrange

Bellville

Lexington

Schulenburg

New Tech

Eastside

McGregor

Rockdale

Anderson Shiro

Florence

Somerville

Bartlett

Marion

Luling

Thrall

Rogers

St Anthony

Hyde Park

St. Dominic Savio

Frassati

Central Catholic

St Michaels

Crusaders

Dasche

Cistercian

St Andrews

Austin Royals

BVCHEA

The Village

Brentwood

St Stephens

TMI

SM Academy

Concordia

RR Christian

SA Castle Hills

CC Annapolis

SM Hill Country

Bryan Allen

CP Summit

Veritas

St Mary Hall

Wilco

SA Patriots

Valor South

Gtown Grace