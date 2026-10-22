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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 9 scores, highlights

By  and 
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published October 22, 2026 10:19 PM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 10:19 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2026 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 9 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 9 highlights

Week 9 scores

Thursday, Oct. 22

Akins                  0
Austin High       64

Del Valle             6
Bowie                49 

Travis                     
LBJ                 

Killeen               21
Weiss                 42

Hutto                 49
Rouse                35  

Friday, Oct. 23

Westlake
Lake Travis

East View
Cedar Park

Stony Point
Cedar Ridge

Connally
College Station

Georgetown
A&M Consolidated

Dripping Springs
Hays

Stephenville
Jarrell

Wimberley
Lago Vista

Vandegrift
Leander

Liberty Hill
NB Long Creek

Round Rock
McNeil

Lampasas
Burnet

Lehman
Cedar Creek

Crockett
Elgin

Marble Falls
China Spring

Fredericksburg
Fischer Canyon Lake

Anderson
Manor

Bastrop
Navarro

Hendrickson
Killeen Shoemaker

LASA
Pflugerville

Lockhart
McCallum

Northeast
Kerrville Tivy

San Marcos
Converse Judson

Taylor
SA Davenport

Flatonia
Shiner

Giddings
Achieve

Blanco
YMLA

Granger
Rosebud Lott

Johnson City
Mason

LaGrange
Bellville

Lexington
Schulenburg

New Tech
Eastside

McGregor
Rockdale

Anderson Shiro
Florence

Somerville
Bartlett

Marion
Luling

Thrall
Rogers

St Anthony
Hyde Park

St. Dominic Savio
Frassati

Central Catholic
St Michaels

Crusaders
Dasche

Cistercian
St Andrews

Austin Royals
BVCHEA

The Village
Brentwood

St Stephens
TMI

SM Academy
Concordia

RR Christian
SA Castle Hills

CC Annapolis
SM Hill Country

Bryan Allen
CP Summit

Veritas
St Mary Hall

Wilco
SA Patriots

Valor South
Gtown Grace

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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