As delta variant surges, Fauci warns more 'pain and suffering' ahead
The nation’s top infectious disease expert is warning that more “pain and suffering” is ahead as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated.
Delta seems more dangerous than other COVID-19 variants, contagious as chicken pox, reports say
An internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document obtained by several news outlets warns that the COVID-19 delta variant could be more likely to produce severe illness and can spread as fast as chickenpox.
74% of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts outbreak involved fully vaccinated people, CDC says
New data collected by the CDC shows the bulk of a COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts involved fully vaccinated people. But officials caution the public against drawing the wrong conclusion based on these findings.
