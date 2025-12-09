Austin's Oak Hill Parkway project to be finished by mid-2026, TxDOT says

The Brief The Oak Hill Parkway Project is set to finish construction in mid-2026 The project is aimed at building an upgraded highway consisting of 2-to-3 nonstop US 290 mainlines for through traffic in each direction, as well as 2-to-3 frontage road lanes in each direction As the completion date draws nearer, TxDOT says patience is more important than ever



A project to fix one of Austin’s most congested roadways might be finished sooner than you think.

TxDOT said they estimate the Oak Hill Parkway Project is set to finish construction in mid-2026.

Oak Hill Parkway Project details

The backstory:

The project, which began in the summer of 2021, is aimed at building an upgraded highway consisting of 2-to-3 nonstop US 290 mainlines for through traffic in each direction, as well as 2-to-3 frontage road lanes in each direction.

A large portion of the construction is centered around the "Y intersection," where US 290 and SH 71 diverge. The area is widely known for congestion and traffic jams, with TxDOT saying that section of roadway has been overpopulated since 1995.

Recently, crews have been putting up what they call the finishing touches. Overhead signage can now be seen overhead new mainlanes on the west end of the project near Scenic Brook Drive. Traffic has been flowing along the new SH 71 frontage roads, with new flyover bridges rising through the center, which will connect 290 and SH 71 mainlanes for nonstop access. Progress is also being seen on the Convict Hill Road Bridge, the last US 290 cross-street bridge still to be completed which will link eastbound and westbound US 290.

One of the final steps still to be completed is the US 290 mainlanes, which TxDOT says will mean a whole new way of travel in and out of Austin.

"There will be a shift in six months and people will start noticing a huge difference because you will now be able to drive on US 290 without stopping at a signal to get to Downtown Austin," says Antonio Lujan with TxDOT.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes will be located right at the notorious "Y Intersection", where a single point interchange, the first of its kind in Austin, will hopefully reduce congestion. The new type of traffic light will direct the frontage roads underneath the flyovers.

"There will be controlled by a single traffic operating system. So reducing the signal phase from four signal phases to three signal phases. Which will allow traffic to move through there much faster."

As the completion date draws nearer, Lujan says patience is more important than ever.

"I know construction projects are not easy to deal with, but at the end of the day, this is for improving safety and mobility along the corridor."

As the completion estimate draws nearer, some Central Texas drivers are a little more hopeful than others it will be completed on time.

When asked if he believes the project will be done in six months, driver Greg Bush wasn’t too confident. "No, I’d say 2027, hopefully."

"I’ll believe it when I see it, but I’m cautiously optimistic," said Amber Stefanick.

The full details on the Oak Hill Parkway Project can be found by visiting their website .