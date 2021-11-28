Miracle of 5th Street pop-up bar back for the holidays in Austin
The popular holiday pop-up bar is back again for its 5th year in Austin and it's just as festive as ever. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look.
Mozart's Coffee Roasters celebrates holidays with special treats, Christmas Light Show
Things are always festive during the holidays at Mozart's and this year is no different. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details on all the festivities.
Austin Travels shares ski resorts that you're going to want to visit
Pam Leblanc with Austin Travels joins Amanda Salinas to share a list of ski resorts that you're going to want to visit.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign begins for 2021 holiday season
Major Lewis Reckline with the Salvation Army joins Leslie Rangel to talk about the Red Kettle Campaign.
Steve Noviello's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Consumer reporter Steve Noviello joins Amanda Salinas to share a list of toys and technology that could make the perfect gift for your loved one.
Your Health with Dr. Kumar: The Omicron coronavirus variant
Dr. Kumar joins Leslie Rangel to talk about what is known so far about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
Local vendors featured at market at Maaribu
FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum heads over to South 1st Street to check out a new home store and cafe and get details about a market it's hosting.
Advice to get the most out of charitable donation match programs
It's estimated that billions of dollars in charitable donation matches go unused every year in part because people don't know their company offers them. Chief Credit Analyst with Lending Tree Matt Schulz has some tips to make sure that money gets used.
I Live Here I Give Here, Future Front Texas talk about Giving Tuesday
FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about the worldwide celebration of generosity and more on how the community can get involved.
Broadway in Austin production of 'Hamilton' at Bass Concert Hall
The production is the first for Bass Concert Hall in 21 months. Alaina Vi Maderal talks about her role in the production and what it means to perform on a Texas stage. Performances of 'Hamilton' will be December 7 through December 19.
Mike Murphy talks about his memoir 'Living in Color'
Author and philanthropist Mike Murphy talks about his new book which describes his wife's battle with metastatic breast cancer and how the battle strengthened their love for each other and life.
African American Youth Harvest talks about Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a worldwide celebration of generosity and promotes giving back at the local level. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum talks to one organization that you can help.
Tips for parents to help handle the holidays
It's the most wonderful time of year for some but for parents it can be the most overwhelming as well. FOX Medical Team's Deena Centofanti has some help for exhausted moms and dads.
Helping the community on Giving Tuesday
Today is a worldwide celebration of generosity and is aimed at promoting giving back at the local level. I Live Here I Give Here's CEO Courtney Manuel talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about how you can get involved.
Kinn Home at Maaribu Market
Owner Tarica Phung Navarro talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about her business. She also talks about being one of the local vendors at a new market being hosted by Maaribu, a home store and cafe.
Black Friday shopping and Cyber Monday deals
Retail Dive senior reporter Daphne Howland has a breakdown of how the weekend went for retailers and how it tees up for Cyber Monday deals.
Folk Potions at Maaribu Market
Founder Raina Rose talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about her business. She also talks about being one of the local vendors at a market being hosted by Maaribu, a new home store and cafe.
Maaribu hosting local vendors for market
FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum heads over to South 1st Street to check out a new home store and cafe and get details about a market it's hosting.
'Tuning In' with Joe Barksdale's 'Alone'
This week we are chatting again with Austin musician Joe Barksdale who is working on a new album coming out in 2022.
Caring for senior citizens during the Holidays
On Good Day Sunday we spoke with Jennifer Prescott from Blue Water Homecare about how to make sure your senior citizen family members are doing ok this season.