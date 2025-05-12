The Brief Temperatures could hit 100 degrees this week. From 1991 to 2024, the average first triple-digit day was on June 30. The earliest day to ever hit the century mark in Austin was May 4, 1984.



Temperatures are expected toclimb above 100-degree mark in Austin later this week.

It is much earlier than we usually see temperatures to crack the triple-digits, but it is not the earliest ever.

First 100-Degree Day in Austin

From 1991 to 2024, the average first triple-digit day at Austin-Bergstrom was on June 30.

Here is a look at the first 100-degree day over the last few years.

2019: July 31

2020: July 11

2022: June 6

2023: June 16

2024: July 2

Earliest 100-Degree Days in Austin

Though May 13 is earlier than usual for Austin to see triple-digit days, we have seen earlier days in the past.

May 4, 1984 - 100° May 7, 1998 - 102° May 20, 2008 - 101° May 25, 2022 - 100° May 24, 1925 - 104° May 25, 2011 - 100° May 30, 2003 - 101° May 31, 2004 - 100° June 2, 2018 - 101° June 9, 2023 & June 9, 2020 - 100°

Current Heat Records

We could see a few daily heat records fall this week.

Here are the highest temperatures recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport so far.

May 12: 97° (set in 1967)

May 13: 94° (set in 1967)

May 14: 96° (set in 2003)

May 15: 96° (set in 2003)