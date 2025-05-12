Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Here's when Austin usually sees its first 100-degree day of the year

By
Published  May 12, 2025 4:14pm CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Temperatures heating up

It's going to get hot around here. How hot? Leslie London has all the details in her full forecast.

The Brief

    • Temperatures could hit 100 degrees this week.
    • From 1991 to 2024, the average first triple-digit day was on June 30.
    • The earliest day to ever hit the century mark in Austin was May 4, 1984.

AUSTIN - Temperatures are expected toclimb above 100-degree mark in Austin later this week.

It is much earlier than we usually see temperatures to crack the triple-digits, but it is not the earliest ever.

First 100-Degree Day in Austin

From 1991 to 2024, the average first triple-digit day at Austin-Bergstrom was on June 30.

Here is a look at the first 100-degree day over the last few years.

  • 2019: July 31
  • 2020: July 11
  • 2022: June 6
  • 2023: June 16
  • 2024: July 2

Earliest 100-Degree Days in Austin

Though May 13 is earlier than usual for Austin to see triple-digit days, we have seen earlier days in the past.

  1. May 4, 1984 - 100°
  2. May 7, 1998 - 102°
  3. May 20, 2008 - 101°
  4. May 25, 2022 - 100°
  5. May 24, 1925 - 104°
  6. May 25, 2011 - 100°
  7. May 30, 2003 - 101°
  8. May 31, 2004 - 100°
  9. June 2, 2018 - 101°
  10. June 9, 2023 & June 9, 2020 - 100°

Current Heat Records

We could see a few daily heat records fall this week.

Here are the highest temperatures recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport so far. 

  • May 12: 97° (set in 1967)
  • May 13: 94° (set in 1967)
  • May 14: 96° (set in 2003)
  • May 15: 96° (set in 2003)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

