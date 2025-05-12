Austin weather: Here's when Austin usually sees its first 100-degree day of the year
AUSTIN - Temperatures are expected toclimb above 100-degree mark in Austin later this week.
It is much earlier than we usually see temperatures to crack the triple-digits, but it is not the earliest ever.
First 100-Degree Day in Austin
From 1991 to 2024, the average first triple-digit day at Austin-Bergstrom was on June 30.
Here is a look at the first 100-degree day over the last few years.
- 2019: July 31
- 2020: July 11
- 2022: June 6
- 2023: June 16
- 2024: July 2
Earliest 100-Degree Days in Austin
Though May 13 is earlier than usual for Austin to see triple-digit days, we have seen earlier days in the past.
- May 4, 1984 - 100°
- May 7, 1998 - 102°
- May 20, 2008 - 101°
- May 25, 2022 - 100°
- May 24, 1925 - 104°
- May 25, 2011 - 100°
- May 30, 2003 - 101°
- May 31, 2004 - 100°
- June 2, 2018 - 101°
- June 9, 2023 & June 9, 2020 - 100°
Current Heat Records
We could see a few daily heat records fall this week.
Here are the highest temperatures recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport so far.
- May 12: 97° (set in 1967)
- May 13: 94° (set in 1967)
- May 14: 96° (set in 2003)
- May 15: 96° (set in 2003)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.