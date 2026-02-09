Austin traffic: Closure to begin for NB I-35 frontage road north of Riverside Drive

The Brief A long-term closure on the northbound I-35 frontage road north of Riverside Drive will begin on Feb. 16 A new Riverside Drive bypass lane is now open, and a temporary south-to-north U-turn at Woodland Avenue will be opened This closure is expected until 2029



TxDOT will soon be closing the northbound I-35 frontage road north of Riverside Drive.

This is a long-term closure that will remain in place through 2029, TxDOT said.

What we know:

Starting on Monday, Feb. 16, crews will close access to the northbound I-35 frontage road just north of Riverside Drive. A new Riverside Drive bypass lane is now open, and a temporary south-to-north U-turn at Woodland Avenue will be opened.

Drivers on the northbound I-35 frontage road will use the Riverside Drive bypass lane to continue north on the frontage road.

Drivers on Riverside Drive will use the southbound I-35 frontage road to U-turn at Woodland Avenue and take the Riverside Drive bypass lane to access the northbound I-35 frontage road.

For drivers headed eastbound on Riverside Drive

For drivers headed westbound on Riverside Drive

TxDOT also said the east pedestrian path and north sidewalk on Riverside Drive will be closed. Pedestrians will now use the west sidewalk on the southbound I-35 frontage road bridge to cross the Colorado River. In addition, temporary pedestrian signals have been installed on Riverside Drive at Manlove Street (east of I-35) and Edgecliff Terrace (west of I-35) to cross Riverside Drive.

Northbound frontage road traffic across the Lady Bird Lake bridge will now be reduced to one lane. A new Holly Street exit (234A) and north-to-south U-turn at Holly Street are now open.

There will be no I-35 mainlanes affected by this closure.

For more information on the I-35 Capital Express Central project, click here.