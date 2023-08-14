Austin weather: Excessive heat for the first day of school, very slight chance of rain for some

It's a new week and we will get the same result in the weather department. The high is heading for 107 and will tie the record for the day.

The heat is still reaching levels that is dangerous for your health so we are still under a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning from noon to 9 p.m. on this first day of school.

We are watching a weak front to our north that will come into play this evening.

There is a very slight chance of isolated showers over the northern Hill Country.

The only difference it will bring to the area will be low humidity and gusty winds tonight and tomorrow.

It may feel a little better outside but the fire risk will really increase.

We will check out the forecast for the week ahead coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

