Austin weather: More rain coming later this week

Rain and storms are moving out, and drier air is moving in.

Expect the clouds to dominate again, but it won't be as soggy as yesterday.

The clouds will do a great job keeping the sun out and trapping the chill. We're not getting out of the 50s again.

We're already tracking the next Western Low. It will be our next rain machine.

