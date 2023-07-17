Austin weather: Record-breaking heat Monday

Dangerous and record-breaking heat is on the weather menu today.

The heat advisory has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning for much of Central Texas through Tuesday.

We will also live through weather history breaking the record high of 105 set in 1984.

Take breaks, don't over do it and stay hydrated with the dangerous heat rolling on.

You will also notice hazy skies as a plume of Saharan dust takes over Texas. The air quality will be moderate.

Is there any rain in sight to clean out the air, slow down the drought and heatwave? We will look at the forecast for the week ahead coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

