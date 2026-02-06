Texas student walkouts: New details in arrest connected to Buda protest

The Brief Arrest affidavit for Chris Watts gives more information about events at student protest Watts was arrested on two counts of assault causing bodily harm; he is out on $5K bond He allegedly struck one girl in the throat, then dragged another by the hair



New details are emerging about what led to a Kyle man getting arrested after an argument with students protesting ICE operations in Buda.

45-year-old Chad Michael Watts was arrested on Feb. 3 for two counts of assault causing bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Hays County Jail and released on $5,000 bond on Feb. 4.

Video from the incident went viral on social media, sparking strong reactions and raising a lot of questions.

What we know:

An arrest affidavit for Watts gives a timeline of what happened that day.

On Feb. 2, just before 1:30 p.m., a "large group of students" left Johnson High School with anti-ICE protest signs. The students walked to the intersection of FM 1626 and RR 967, not far from campus and stood on the sides of the intersection while holding the signs.

About an hour and a half later, Buda police were sent to the scene for calls of a physical disturbance; callers initially reported an adult was fighting juveniles and then had left, traveling south on FM 1626.

Hays County deputies located the vehicle and initiated an investigative stop, says the affidavit. The driver was identified as Watts by Buda police.

Chad Watts, 45

The affidavit says police conducted initial interviews and gathered video evidence through witnesses and social media, which led to the following account of what happened:

Watts had been going south on FM 1626 and was stopped at the intersection for a red light and an alleged verbal argument happened between him and a group of juveniles.

One girl broke off from a group on the sidewalk and reportedly kicked the passenger door of Watts' vehicle; police determined later there was no damage to the vehicle. The girl went back to the group of students and began talking with them.

Watts then got out of his car and walked over, reaching out towards the girl, who stepped back and swatted at him. Watts continued to advance on her and the two began hitting each other. During this, Watts allegedly struck the girl in her throat.

The two of them stepped backwards into a drainage ditch and she stumbled. He then allegedly charged at her, striking her with both hands and forcing her to the ground. He was then seen standing over her, and she kicked and struck him.

Another girl started striking at Watts' back, reportedly in defense of the other girl, and Watts pushed her to the ground. Another juvenile then tackles Watts, who grabs the second girl by the hair and drags her across the ground while other juveniles begin hitting him, says the affidavit.

A number of the juveniles there continued to fight with him until he went back to his truck; they were also seen on video throwing stuff at him and his truck. Watts then drove off south on FM 1626, leaving the scene.

Student walkouts this week

Dig deeper:

The Buda student protest was part of a larger walkout across Hays CISD on Monday, Feb. 2.

Several hundred students walked out of five Hays CISD campuses, including Hays, Live Oak Academy, Lehman and Johnson high schools and Barton Middle School.

"I'm here obviously to support my daughter. I think it's incredible, and I'm very proud of what she's doing. And I also think it is important for them to realize that there is support for them to have their First Amendment rights known," said one person who wanted to remain anonymous.

According to the district, that is about five to 15% of the student population at each school on average, but the exact number of students that walked out is currently being calculated.

The walkouts began about 1 p.m. at four of the campuses with Lehman's walkout starting at 2:50 p.m.

Walkouts also happened at Pflugerville ISD and Manor ISD on Monday and Austin ISD the previous week and have continued at multiple other districts, including at Elgin ISD on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, students at Austin ISD's Bedichek Middle School walked out of class holding signs and chanting on the sidewalk.

Hours later, students at IDEA Rundberg College Preparatory followed suit, walking out and heading to U.S. 183 and I-35 overpasses.