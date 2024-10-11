Austin weather: Potential record-breaking heat this weekend

It may be fall, but you sure can't tell from the weather. Things are expected to get even hotter this weekend.

Temperatures will start in the 60s in the morning, move to the 80s around noon and we will wrap up the day in the low to mid 90s.

It will be another low humidity day, which will help a bit with that heat.

We expect to see some light winds.

It is an ozone action day, meaning pollution levels will be unhealthy for some people with respiratory issues like asthma.

7-Day Forecast

It's going to be a hot second weekend of ACL.

High temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees on Saturday and 98 degrees on Sunday!

If we hit 98 on Sunday we will set a record. We are also going to be near a record high on Monday.

There are changes ahead though.

The heat dome will move west early next week and a low will move in late on Tuesday.

We will finally start to feel like October with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

The one thing you won't see in our forecast is rain. We have had 35 days in a row with no measurable rain, and you can expect that streak to continue.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says there is a moderate risk of fire danger in Central Texas.

Red River Rivalry Forecast

If any Longhorn fans are making the trip up to Dallas for Texas-OU weekend, you won't escape the heat.

Temperatures at the Cotton Bowl are expected to be around 93 degrees at kickoff and will stay in the 90s throughout the game.