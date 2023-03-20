Chilly day today before warm front arrives

Spring officially arrives this afternoon at 4:24 p.m. but don't tell Mother Nature that because the chilly streak continues.

With the clouds rolling in and blocking out the sun, the chill will be locked in, and we will have a tough time getting out of the 50s today. Keep the jacket handy!

The winds increasing later today will make it feel even cooler.

A warm front arrives tonight bringing back the moisture and light rain after midnight and into tomorrow morning.

The next big rain machine is on the horizon and spinning over the Eastern Pacific. This new Western Low will lead the charge for a warming trend and rain chances later this week.

