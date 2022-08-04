Dangerous heat, humidity prompts Heat Advisory for most of Central Texas

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central Texas until 8 p.m. today.

Dangerous heat and humidity are on the way with temperatures feeling like 105 to 110 for several hours. Your body will need help to stay cool.

This will the 20th triple-digit day in a row and 55th for the Summer.

Fire danger is very high again today across the entire area with the sunny, very hot, dry, and breezy conditions in place.

The vegetation is very dry and crispy and the winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph at times. This will help fuel wildfires and make them spread quickly. No outdoor burning allowed!

It still looks like the heat dome will shift more to the north opening the door for pop-up afternoon showers and storms to show up starting tomorrow and continuing through the weekend.

