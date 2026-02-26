Repairs to begin on U.S. 290 flyover in North Austin after viral video shows separation

The Brief A viral video has shown a noticeable separation between two sections of the U.S. 290 overpass at I-35 While TxDOT says there are no safety concerns, closures are set to begin next week Austinities spoke about what they've seen



A viral video showing a big gap in a North Austin flyover has been getting a lot of attention.

The clip appears to show a noticeable separation between two sections of the U.S. 290 overpass at I-35. TxDOT says the bridge is safe and structurally sound.

That video spread quickly on social media with drivers questioning whether the flyover was safe.

Crews were working on the site on Thursday, and while TxDOT says there are no safety concerns, closures are set to begin next week.

What they're saying:

"Just see that crack, and you can see the road and the cars going over it every day. And it's getting pretty bad," said Austin local Alex Marshall.

A close look at the U.S. 290 I-35 flyover has people talking.

"I've seen it a lot on threads, some on Facebook, Instagram, of course, so people are definitely talking about it," said Natasha Bajic, a local business owner.

The video showed what appears to be a gap in the overpass.

"I came to my studio early in the morning. What happened to look over was like, Oh wow, there's a giant hole right there," said Bajic.

TxDOT says what drivers are seeing is a bridge joint designed to expand and contract. In this case, it expanded beyond its original design, which is why repairs are planned.

Still, some nearby business owners have kept an eye on it.

"When I see the big garbage trucks or the dump trucks, the heavy ones, I swear, every time I see it get over, I'm like, eek, you know, I don't want that to break through," said Marshall.

"I'm glad my tax dollars are going to fixing it versus just ignoring it. I need my customers to be able to get here safely and leave safely," said Bajic.

TxDOT says it has been monitoring the bearing pads and joints for several years to make sure structural integrity was not compromised. The agency stresses this is not a safety issue.

The $768,000 project was awarded last year and contractors will repair the bearings and joints.

Upcoming road closures

Why you should care:

Starting next week, TxDOT says crews will close the westbound U.S. 290 east flyover to southbound I-35 overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for several weeks.

Drivers on westbound U.S. 290 east will take the I-35 Waco exit then make a left at the light to access southbound 35.

Once that side is complete, crews will shift to the northbound I-35 to the eastbound U.S. 290 flyover.

Detour signs will be posted and drivers should expect delays once the work begins.