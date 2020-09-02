Marginal risk of severe weather as storms hit Central Texas

article

Central Texas is under a marginal risk for severe weather as storms move through the area.

FOX 7 Austin Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says that isolated storms may be severe and produce damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

The areas for the best chance for severe storms and brief heavy rain will be in the Hill Country and I-35 corridor from San Antonio northward.

Zack says that there is a possible flooding threat from today through Thursday.

In terms of a rain projection, Zack says that the Austin area should expect around three to four inches.

Zack and the rest of the FOX 7 Weather Team will be following and tracking the storms.