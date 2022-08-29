Rainy week forecasted, isolated spotty showers expected today

A rainy week ahead! We are tracking two lows, a slow-moving front, and tropical moisture heading for Texas. When you add it all up you will get multiple rounds of rain this week.

The isolated to spotty showers will start later today coming in from the Gulf with rain totals under half an inch.

Then the front comes into play tomorrow bringing rain in from the north.

The heaviest rains will happen Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather pattern will stay unsettled for the next seven days keeping rain chances in the forecast each day.

Today will be the hottest day because the rain moves in the highs will end up below average for the rest of the week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.