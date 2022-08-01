Triple digit temperatures remain after hottest July on record

It's a new week and a new month, but it's the same weather story.

We just experienced the hottest July ever and the hot spell will not let up today with high pressure large and in charge.

The triple-digit streak will continue at 17 and only ten away from the record.

With an upper low in Northern Mexico, we may see more of a push of tropical moisture coming into Texas. This could enhance the sea breeze effect a little more giving our Eastern counties a slight chance to see a few cooling showers.

We have entered the hottest time of the year normally, and it will feel like this week.

There are signs the heat ridge could migrate more to the north by the weekend, allowing the heat to relax a little and open the door for slight rain chances for everyone.

