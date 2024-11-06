Lockhart residents vote to decriminalize marijuana

Voters in Lockhart have supported a measure to de-prioritize arrests and prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana possession offenses by voting for Proposition A.

The City of Lockhart Proposition A (Lockhart Freedom Act) has

3,675 votes for and 1,733 votes against, with 100% of the vote counted.

The Lockhart Freedom Act is expected to help keep people out of jail for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Decriminalization would apply to people caught with four ounces or fewer of marijuana.

Under Texas law, misdemeanor marijuana possession is for those with fewer than four ounces.

The passage could set up a legal fight with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Earlier this year, Paxton sued cities who passed similar measures, including Austin. A judge later dismissed the lawsuit.

City of Lockhart Charter Amendment Special Election

Shall the Charter of the City of Lockhart be amended to include Article XII, Section 12.01, Title: the "Lockhart Freedom Act"; Article XII, Section 12.02, Purpose: to reform marijuana enforcement by city personnel; Article XII, Section 12.03, Enforcement of misdemeanor marijuana offenses: limiting enforcement of said offenses; Article XII, Section 12.04, Safe Harbor: making enforcement of Class A and Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession its lowest enforcement priority; Article XII, Section 12.05, Exceptions to enforcement policy: setting forth exceptions to enforcement of the policy; Article XII, Section 12.06, Handling of evidence: related to seizure of evidence believed to be marijuana; Article XII, Section 12.07, No citations for paraphernalia or residue in lieu of possession charge: related to such citations; Article XII, Section 12.08, Ban on using City resources for THC concentration testing: prohibiting use of city funds for such testing; Article XII, Section 12.09, Ban on using odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure: relating to said ban; Article XII, Section 12.10, Training and policy updates: requiring adequate training concerning each of the provisions of this policy; Article XII, Section 12.11, Officer discipline: permitting officer discipline for violations of said policy; Article XII, Section 12.12. Quarterly reports: requiring certain quarterly reports; and, Article XII, Section 12.13, Severability: permitting severability?