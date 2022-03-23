Half of Americans think marijuana is bad for society, poll finds
Nearly half of American adults, 48%, report ever trying marijuana. That’s up from 4% when Gallup first asked about it 1969.
North Dakota recreational marijuana measure approved for ballot
Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state.
This Week in Texas Politics: Immigration, campaigns, migrant bus trips
FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski and his group of experts speak on hot topics in This Week's Texas Politics.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner pushes for legalization of medical marijuana
In an editorial, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller voiced support for legalizing marijuana for medicinal use, saying he will urge the state legislature to make it a top priority in the upcoming session.
Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoes marijuana legalization bill
Delaware's governor has vetoed a bill that would legalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use.
Study: Four-year college students drink more alcohol; two-year students use pot more
More research is needed to understand why, but “perceptions of peer use” could be a contributing factor, researchers said.
Prop A passes, banning "no knock" warrants, decriminalizing "low-level" marijuana offenses
As of 9:27 p.m. the Travis County Clerk's Office's unofficial results show the proposition passing with nearly 47,000 voters, or just over 85 percent, saying yes.
500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20
Dozens of packages of weed were scattered across several lanes of highway.
What is 420 Day and where did it originate? Your questions answered
Many believe the origins of the 420 holiday began in 1970s California.
'Stoned and stupid:' 4/20 celebration resumes in SF Golden Gate Park with new rules
After a two-year hiatus, San Francisco is preparing for thousands of people to return to Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill, for the annual 4/20 marijuana gathering on Wednesday.
New Jersey will begin recreational marijuana sales soon. Here’s where it’s legal in the U.S.
The newest industry in the Garden State has an estimated 800,000 potential recreational customers, and roughly 800,000 more potential marijuana “tourists."
Mike Tyson’s weed brand markets ear-shaped edibles, launches nationwide expansion
Few moments in Tyson’s boxing career stand out quite like his biting of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their 1997 match, but that moment has now become a marketing opportunity for Tyson.
House passes bill to legalize marijuana at federal level, called MORE Act — what's next
The MORE Act, which faces strong headwinds in the Senate, would legalize marijuana nationwide, provide for expungement of certain cannabis offenses, and more.
Austin City Council might allow first responders to use low-THC cannabis by prescription
On Monday, Austin City Council’s Public Safety Committee took a closer look at allowing them to use low-THC cannabis by prescription, for PTSD and other conditions.
Senate unanimously passes marijuana research bill
Members of the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would cut through the red tape to more easily allow medical and scientific research into marijuana.
Marijuana legalization bill expected to reach US House next week
According to reports, the hearing is expected to take place Monday. Then, the lawmakers could vote on the issue as early as next week.
Brittney Griner visited by US Embassy official in Russia, State Department says
WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained near Moscow, is said “to be in good condition" after a U.S. Embassy official was allowed to visit with her.
Brittney Griner could spend 5 years in Russian labor camp, expert says
Brittney Griner has not been seen since she was arrested in Russia last month after Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges in her luggage and accused her of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.