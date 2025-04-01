Austin police officer dragged on the back of motorcycle; Driver arrested, charged

article

The Brief A man is accused of dragging an Austin police officer on his motorcycle to avoid being arrested The APD officer was dragged at least 30 feet at a high rate of speed and suffered injuries The motorcyclist was arrested and is facing three charges



A man was arrested and charged for dragging an Austin police officer on his motorcycle for about 30 feet.

What we know:

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 28, around 10:12 p.m., three officers responded to a 911 call about reckless driving at the intersection of W Braker and N Lamar Blvd. The call said there was "a large number" of motorcycles doing wheelies and blocking traffic.

When officers responded, the motorcycles pulled into the Walnut Creek Elementary school parking lot.

While officers were trying to find the ringleader, Yannik Rohrer was seen on his motorcycle without a headlight and taillight. When an officer tried to approach Rohrer, Rohrer rode his motorcycle into the crowd to hide.

Another officer spotted Rohrer and approached him. The officer put one hand on Rohrer's back and the other on his wrist. Rohrer then took off on his motorcycle while the officer was still holding onto him. The affidavit said the officer was dragged for about 30 feet at a high rate of speed.

The officer was eventually able to pull Rohrer off the motorcycle.

The officer's left arm was injured from being dragged.

Rohrer was taken into custody. He was later charged with evading detention in a vehicle, unlawful restraint of a peace officer, and assault on a peace officer.