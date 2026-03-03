Texas voters make choices for gubernatorial candidates in primaries

The Brief The results are in for the candidates for Texas governor. On the Republican side, incumbent Greg Abbott remains in the race. For Democrats, challenger Gina Ginojsa will compete against him in November.



Texas voters chose their Republican and Democratic candidates Tuesday for November's general election.

Republican candidate for Texas governor

Incumbent Greg Abbott, who's served as governor since 2015, has once again secured his spot as the GOP candidate.

Abbott had secured 82.9% of the vote among Republicans by the time the race was called, far and away outdoing competitors Pete Chambers, Evelyn Brooks, Arturo Espinosa and Kenneth Hyde.

Abbott will be seeking his fourth term as governor. He previously served as Texas' attorney general from 2002 to 2015.

Democratic candidate for Texas governor

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, who's served in the state House of Representatives since 2017, will represent the Democrats on Nov. 3.

Ginojosa secured 60.7% of the vote among Democrats by the time the race was called Tuesday night, also washing out her competitors: Chris Bell, Andrew White, Angela Villescaz and Patricia Abrego.

This is Ginojosa's first attempt at a statewide seat.

