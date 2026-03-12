3 men arrested in organized burglary ring stretching from Kyle to Houston: police

The Brief 3 Houston area men arrested for series of cash register thefts from Kyle to Houston Police say they targeted several Poco Loco locations last November They were arrested in connection with a separate firearms theft investigation in Angleton



Three Houston-area men have been arrested in connection with a series of cash register thefts last November.

The crime spree stretched from Kyle to the Houston area and the investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

What we know:

The Kyle Police Department says that on Nov. 12, the three men targeted multiple Poco Loco locations, stealing cash as they went from Kyle towards Houston.

Police and the Hays County Sheriff's Office were able to identify the suspects and investigators linked them to other burglaries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Isaiah Jacob Jaramillo (Kyle Police Department)

19-year-old Cedric Ryan Scales Jr, 23-year-old Isaiah Jacob Jaramillo, and 21-year-old Ca'Den Dejuan Johnson have all been charged with burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Johnson was taken into custody on Dec. 8 by the Angleton Police Department for a separate robbery. Jaramillo and Scales were arrested by US Marshals on Jan. 13 and March 5 respectively.

All three arrests were connected to a separate stolen firearms investigation in Angleton, police say.