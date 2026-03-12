SXSW 2026: Guide to community events and concerts

The Brief SXSW has several community events with some free and open to the public Events feature performances by artists like Lola Young, Calvin Harris, Christina Aguilera, The Lumineers



Looking to check out some big artists at SXSW this year?

Here's a look at some of the events you can attend with or without a badge.

Timeline:

Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake

Returns on Sunday, March 15 with a performance from Tune-Yards. Free and open to the public, the show starts at 5:30 p.m. at Auditorium Shores.

The Lumineers at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

The group will perform on Monday, March 16th, presented by Rivian to celebrate the debut of the R2 and the energy of SXSW. The event is free, open to the public and family-friendly, this concert continues the SXSW community performance tradition. An RSVP is required for entry. To RSVP, visit here.

Congress Avenue Block Party

Thursday, March 12 - Wednesday, March 18 | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The Congress Avenue Block Party (formerly known as the Registrant Lounge) is the go-to space for SXSW attendees to maximize their SX experience, offering daily drinks, food, and sponsor swag for badge holders, and open throughout the event to the public as well.

Orville Peck will perform a free show on March 14 at 7 p.m. (CT) presented by Rivian.

EQ Austin Presents Austin Sounds Showcase

Thursday, March 12 - Wednesday, March 18 | 7:00 p.m.

Seven nights of all-Austin SXSW showcases, presented by EQ Austin and supported by KUTX and Austin Arts Culture Music & Entertainment (AACME).

Global Stage at Downright

Thursday, March 12 - Wednesday, March 18 | 7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

The Global Stage at the Downright Austin will highlight international acts from around the world every evening until midnight, featuring showcases presented by All The Vibes and Tokyo Calling.

Radio Day Stage at Downright

Friday, March 13 - Wednesday, March 18 | 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Located at the Downright Austin, the Radio Day Stage features some of our favorite radio stations for a series of performances, broadcast live from SXSW.

Flatstock

Friday, March 13 - Sunday, March 15 | 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

With iconic concert posters and other pop-culture art and artifacts, Flatstock offers a recurring opportunity to experience fine poster art in person and connect directly with the visionary artists behind it.

SXSW Expo: International Innovations

Saturday, March 14 | 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The SXSW Expo features hundreds of exhibitors from across the globe showcasing the cutting-edge of technology, design, social good, entertainment, health and wellness and more.

SXSW Expo: Emerging Tech

Wednesday, March 18 | 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Emerging Tech Expo features businesses at the forefront of revolutionary technology, with breakthrough exhibitors who are shaping the future of tomorrow’s solutions.

Dig deeper:

There are also some premium events put on by SXSW partners and sponsors, with tickets available for purchase and no badge required.

That includes the following:

Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW

Friday, March 13 - Sunday, March 15

Billboard returns to Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park to present three nights of music performances, headlined by R&B and hip-hop artist Don Toliver, Música Mexicana sensation Junior H, and acclaimed Dutch-DJ and producer Mau P. Tickets available here.

Rolling Stone Future of Music

Thursday, March 12 - Saturday, March 14

Rolling Stone brings their fourth annual Future of Music showcase to ACL Live at the Moody Theater, featuring Grammy Award winning singer Lola Young, the groundbreaking Mexican American group Fuerza Regida, and Texas-based rapper BigXThaPlug. Tickets available here.

Sips & Sounds Music Festival

Friday, March 13 - Saturday, March 14

Coca-Cola Sips & Sounds Music Festival is a two-day music celebration at Auditorium Shores, with performances from Christina Aguilera, Calvin Harris, Foster The People, and more. Tickets available here.

The Dropout Improv Show

Tuesday, March 17 | 7:00pm

The highly popular comedy platform takes its sharp wit and quick-thinking comedy offline and onto the stage in a special SXSW performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater. Tickets available here.