The Brief Live election results from Williamson County Races include Austin's controversial Prop Q



Voters across Williamson County have cast their ballots and at 7 p.m., we will get a look at our first results.

There are 17 state constitutional amendments on the ballot, along with Austin's controversial Prop Q, school elections for Taylor, Liberty Hill and Coupland ISDs, and other local propositions.

You can watch the live results as they come in below. For more on other prominent races and other Central Texas elections, click here.

Live Williamson County election results