'The Masked Singer' reveals identities of Milkshake, Walrus — See under the mask

The Walrus and Milkshake were unmasked on a special Sunday night episode of "The Masked Singer," which celebrated the ‘90s.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8, episode 6, of "The Masked Singer."

The top-secret singing competition show included host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg. In a true celebration of the 1990s, Tag Team kicked off the episode by performing their iconic 1993 hit "Whoomp! (There It Is)."

During Season 8 of "The Masked Singer," there are multiple unmaskings every week. Find out who was unmasked this week below:

The Walrus

The Walrus performed the 1992 hit "Two Princes" by the rock group Spin Doctors, and was the first to be unmasked, with Thicke guessing correctly.

Despite a memorable performance, the Walrus’ fate was sealed and revealed to be actor Joey Lawrence, best known for playing Joey Russo on "Blossom" and Joe Longo in "Melissa & Joey."

The Milkshake

Next up was the Milkshake, who performed "Jump On It" by Sir Mix-A-Lot. Milkshake later returned to the stage for a showdown with The Lambs, but it ended up being the last straw.

The Milkshake was revealed to be NFL running back Le'Veon Bell.

Rated TV-PG. Eight seasons. Featuring: Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Nick Cannon.

