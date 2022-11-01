'Edward Scissorhands' among 20 puppies in Austin looking for forever homes

article

20 parvovirus survivor puppies are looking for new homes in Austin.

‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘Butter Biscuit’ are just two of the pups who are ready to leave the kennel at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) and get into a loving home.

You can adopt one of these adorable puppies or apply to be a foster to give them an alternative to shelter life, or volunteer to help out in the Parvo ICU.

APA! is the only shelter with a parvo-specific ICU in the City of Austin. This year alone they have treated nearly 1,000 puppies and dogs.

For more information, visit the APA! website.