Elevating your holiday decor with local designer Leah Ashley

Local designer Leah Ashley joined us at Joybird at The Domain NORTHSIDE to share a few simple ways to elevate your holiday decor.

Create a vignette

Use things you may already have at home and sprinkle in a bit of holiday magic to create a vignette.

You can collect some things from outside, or you can pick up small decor elements at your local farmers market such as:

Simple Tray

Large candle

Greenery around candle (Eucalyptus or trim from Christmas tree)

Pinecones

Cranberries for red color

Add chic side tables, ottomans, and coffee tables

Voila! Instant holiday vibes !

Elevate your guest room

The holidays are the perfect time to elevate your guest room.

Punch up the color with fun pillows

Use throws to add cozy winter vibes to your space

Add a sleeper sofa for a great statement piece that's excellent for guests

Take advantage of holiday sales