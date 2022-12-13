Elevating your holiday decor with local designer Leah Ashley
AUSTIN, Texas - Local designer Leah Ashley joined us at Joybird at The Domain NORTHSIDE to share a few simple ways to elevate your holiday decor.
Create a vignette
Use things you may already have at home and sprinkle in a bit of holiday magic to create a vignette.
You can collect some things from outside, or you can pick up small decor elements at your local farmers market such as:
- Simple Tray
- Large candle
- Greenery around candle (Eucalyptus or trim from Christmas tree)
- Pinecones
- Cranberries for red color
- Add chic side tables, ottomans, and coffee tables
Voila! Instant holiday vibes !
Elevate your guest room
The holidays are the perfect time to elevate your guest room.
- Punch up the color with fun pillows
- Use throws to add cozy winter vibes to your space
- Add a sleeper sofa for a great statement piece that's excellent for guests