Feels So Good Festival this weekend in South Austin

The third annual Feels So Good Festival is happening this weekend on Saturday, November 12 from 2 to 10 p.m.

The FSG shop, located at 211 Alpine Road in South Austin, is celebrating 15 years in business with live music, food trucks, and vendors for the event benefiting the Austin Music Foundation.

The event features more than 10 music acts such as Mike and the Moonpies, Dead Meadow, Dealbreaker, Kydd Jones and more on two stage and complimentary drinks.

Tickets for the event are still available and a portion of proceeds will directly benefit the Austin Music Foundation.

Feels So Good is a local screen printing shop, retail store, event space and record label. They showed FOX 7 their screen printing process this morning on Good Day Austin.