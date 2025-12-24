Hays County repeat offender arrested for 3 separate shootings, including SWAT standoff

The Brief A Hays County man was arrested for three separate shootings This includes charges for his role in two drive-by shootings and a SWAT standoff



A Hays County man is behind bars for his alleged involvement in three separate shootings, which took place in the span of just one month.

21-year-old Abraham Herrera is now facing several charges for his role in two drive-by shootings as well as a standoff with SWAT in which he refused to surrender.

Timeline:

The string of shootings dates back to Nov. 3, when Hays County deputies responded to shots fired in the 500 block of Santa Fe Run in Kyle.

At the scene, law enforcement found a homeowner who was seriously injured after multiple rounds were fired into the home. Investigators determined the incident appeared to be a random act with no identifiable motive.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of an SUV, which was believed to be the vehicle the suspect had used to fire into the home from.

No arrests were initially made.

Abraham Herrera, 21 (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Then on Nov. 12, Hays County SWAT was called for a barricade incident in Buda near FM 2001.

Deputies had been investigating reports of gunfire in the area when they confronted Abraham Herrera, who then fled into a wooded field and refused to surrender.

Drone images captured SWAT operators eventually taking Herrera into custody without injury. An AR-15-style firearm and ammunition were later recovered.

Abraham was arrested on the following charges:

Evading Arrest/Detention, Class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Carrying Weapons, Class A Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct, Class B Misdemeanor

Tampering/Fabricating with Evidence, 3rd Degree Felony

Court records showed Herrera was released on bond on Nov. 14, just two days after the standoff with SWAT.

Weeks later, on Dec. 1, investigators learned of a drive-by shooting in Martindale that happened the weekend after Thanksgiving. The suspect in that case was also Herrera, who was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, says HCSO.

The Texas Rangers provided digital evidence to Hays County investigators that helped establish Herrera as the likely suspect in the case, as well as a drive-by shooting in Kyle in early November.

For the Kyle shooting, Herrera has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a bond amount of $250,000.

On Dec. 19, Herrera was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Texas Rangers.

On Dec. 22, investigators linked the spent shell casings recovered from the Kyle shooting to the firearm previously seized from Herrera during the SWAT standoff.

He also has separate charges for disorderly conduct with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and evading arrest, with his total combined bond amount set at $409, 500.