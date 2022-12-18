Texas-based, veteran-owned business crafts new Sailor Jerry spiced rum BBQ sauce

Texas-based and veteran-owned BBQ company Grill Your A** Off has teamed up with rum brand Sailor Jerry to craft a new BBQ sauce and raise money to help US veterans.

Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce is crafted with Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum to "incorporate the bold character of the traditional Navy-style spirit," says the company's website.

The sauce is described as a "smooth and smoky tomato-based sauce that brings the signature Sailor Jerry spice blend to the forefront, finishing with a kick of sweet heat."

50 percent of the profits from sales of the sauce go to The Independence Fund, a nonprofit based in North Carolina that "is committed to empowering our nation’s catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill Veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty."

The nonprofit offers programs that help veterans with mobility needs, casework, mental health and advocacy, as providing assistance and support to their families and caregivers.

