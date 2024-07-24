Unidentified object spotted moving across the Moon

An Austin man isn't sure what he captured on camera recently, but he's hoping someone will help him solve the mystery.

Eric Eman shot video of the Moon on his Seestar S50 telescope on July 21 at around 11:29 p.m.

He says he noticed a black object moving from right to left across the Moon.

Eman posted the video on social media and most people thought that it might be a weather balloon.

After checking a flight radar app, Eman says there were no planes or balloons in the area.

Some believe it may have been a satellite. What do you think it is?