Woman sets fire in patient room at North Austin hospital: AFD

A woman was arrested and charged with arson for setting a fire in a patient room at a North Austin hospital.

According to the Austin Fire Department, on July 21, around 5:44 a.m., crews responded to a fire at the Ascension Seton Shoal Creek Medical Center.

When the first fire crew arrived, they found the remnants of an extinguished fire inside one of the patient rooms.

Later, investigators found out 44-year-old Carmel Norris set a bed and pillow on fire with a lighter she smuggled into the facility.

Norris confessed to the act and was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. She is charged with arson.

One hospital employee suffered smoke inhalation, and the incident caused an estimated $50,000 in damages to the hospital, and $1,000 in damages to property inside the room.