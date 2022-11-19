Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open at Parmer Events Center

‘Tis the season to start getting ready for the holidays and the Junior League of Austin can help.

The group is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. The market benefits the league's signature programs and nonprofit community partners.

The market has been a staple of the Austin holiday season since it first began in 1976 at the Driskill Hotel in Downtown Austin. What started as 30 booths has grown into the largest league event of its kind in the entire country!

The market features more than 200 vendors from across the country and sees more than 25,000 patrons every year.

As The Junior League of Austin’s largest fundraiser, A Christmas Affair funds the league's mission, programs, and outreach to continue the group's work of empowering women and serving the community. Buy your merchandise and decorations now at shop.jlaustin.org!

