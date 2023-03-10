SXSW 2023: Museum of Graffiti showcases The Art of Hip Hop

The Museum of Graffiti is holding its first-ever pop-up celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

The Art of Hip Hop exhibit runs from March 10 to 28 at 809 E 6th St.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Museum is hosting three days (March 10-12) of complimentary cocktails, live graffiti art demonstrations, a Champion apparel customization lab, merchandise drops, panel discussions and more inside the Mi Campo Artists Lounge.

At night, the museum will host a range of hip hop artists including Wu Tang's Raekwon, Austin rapper Quin NFN on Friday, March 10.

On Saturday, March 11, there will also be a celebration of life for the late Dave Trugoy of De La Soul with a DJ set by De La Soul's Maseo and a mural unveiling by Tristan Eaton.

On Sunday, March 12, there will be a book signing with legendary rapper Talib Kweli. His book, Vibrate Higher, which tells the story of the rap star and how he was part of the first generation to grow up with hip-hop as established culture.

And, these are just some of the highlights of opening weekend at the Museum of Graffiti pop-up. To see the full opening weekend programming schedule can be found HERE.

Museum programming and classes will run through the entire month of March 2023, beginning March 10, and will touch on all five pillars of Hip Hop: MC’ing, Breakdancing, Graffiti, Knowledge, and DJing.

General admission tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.

Opening weekend admission is limited to guests 21+ but all ages are welcome to sign up for graffiti classes March 13 through March 28.