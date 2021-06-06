Man drives off with gas pump after winning $1M in Michigan lottery

A Michigan man playing a scratch-off lottery left a gas station with a $1 million prize and a gas pump hanging out of his car.



The 59-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, was so overwhelmed by his excitement, he forgot he was refilling his gas tank and drove off with the nozzle still in his car.



"Winning Millions has been my favorite Lottery game since it came out," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping."



"When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?!’



Drivers rarely pull off with gas pumps still attached to their vehicles. But it’s a common enough occurrence for the industry to manufacture pumps that simply break away — sparing the gas station from needing expensive repairs.



It’s unknown if the gas station involved in this incident uses such pumps.



The lucky man claimed his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of about $634,517. He plans to used his newfound cash to buy a home, purchase a car and go on a vacation.



Since Winning Millions launched last December, players have won more than $38 million. Each $10 ticket offers players prizes between $10 and $1 million.



In 2020, players won more than$1.5 billion in instant games.



This story was reported from Atlanta.

