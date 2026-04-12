San Antonio pastor arrested on continuous child sexual abuse charges
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An associate pastor at a San Antonio church has been arrested and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of children, the San Antonio Police Department announced Saturday.
San Antonio pastor arrested
What we know:
Ryan Pena, 50, was taken into custody following an investigation into allegations involving multiple juvenile victims. According to police, Pena served as an associate pastor at the Church of Acts, located on Kriewald Road in southwest San Antonio.
Details regarding the specific nature of the allegations or the timeline of the reported incidents have not yet been released. However, the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child generally involves multiple acts of abuse against one or more victims over a period of time.
Investigators with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) stated they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
What you can do:
The San Antonio Police Department is urging anyone with information concerning Pena or potential additional incidents to contact the SVU at 210-207-2313.
The Source: Information in this article is from the San Antonio Police Department.