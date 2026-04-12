San Antonio pastor arrested on continuous child sexual abuse charges

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The Brief Ryan Pena, 50, an associate pastor at the Church of Acts in San Antonio, was arrested Sunday and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of children. While specific details of the allegations remain withheld, the charge involves multiple reported acts of abuse against juvenile victims over a period of time. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit.



An associate pastor at a San Antonio church has been arrested and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of children, the San Antonio Police Department announced Saturday.

San Antonio pastor arrested

What we know:

Ryan Pena, 50, was taken into custody following an investigation into allegations involving multiple juvenile victims. According to police, Pena served as an associate pastor at the Church of Acts, located on Kriewald Road in southwest San Antonio.

Details regarding the specific nature of the allegations or the timeline of the reported incidents have not yet been released. However, the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child generally involves multiple acts of abuse against one or more victims over a period of time.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) stated they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

What you can do:

The San Antonio Police Department is urging anyone with information concerning Pena or potential additional incidents to contact the SVU at 210-207-2313.