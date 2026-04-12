5 charged in Williamson County theft ring after 70 head of cattle stolen, slaughtered

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The Brief Five men were arrested Friday for allegedly stealing and slaughtering roughly 70 head of cattle across Williamson County over several months. Detectives found evidence of a sophisticated operation, including cut fences, animal processing tools, and photos of slaughtered cattle on suspects' phones. While the five suspects face third-degree felony charges, authorities are seeking more information from the public regarding the organized agricultural theft ring.



A months-long investigation into a sophisticated livestock theft operation has resulted in the arrest of five men accused of stealing and slaughtering approximately 70 head of cattle across Williamson County, authorities announced Friday.

Livestock theft ring dismantled

What we know:

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) identified the suspects as Ramon Martinez Miranda, 50; Miguel Martinez Mons, 58; Orleydis Martin Reyes, 42; Yasmani Galis-Hernandez, 34; and Reidel Martinez, 41.

All five are being held at the Williamson County Jail on charges of theft of livestock between $30,000 and $150,000, a third-degree felony.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Orleydis Martin Reyes (Age: 42)

The backstory:

The investigation began on Dec. 3, 2025, when Florence police conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck towing a trailer with faulty lighting. Officers found three dead cattle inside the trailer along with evidence that the animals had recently been killed.

Detectives later determined the cattle had been stolen from Capitol Land & Livestock in Schwertner, Texas.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the group allegedly engaged in an organized scheme over several months. Investigators found multiple crime scenes where pasture fencing had been cut in a consistent manner to facilitate the thefts.

Evidence recovered during the investigation included ammunition, animal processing tools, and digital forensic data; including cell phone location records and photos of slaughtered cattle found on a suspect's phone.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the dedication of our investigators and the strong collaboration between agencies to combat organized agricultural crime," Williamson County Sheriff Matt Lindemann said in a statement. "Livestock theft has a significant financial impact on our agricultural community, and we remain committed to holding offenders accountable."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 943-1300.