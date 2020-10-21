Today's mortgage refinance rates crawl upward — two rates rise from unprecedented lows | October 21, 2020

article

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, mortgage refinance rates have largely risen since this time last week, with rates inching upward for both 20-year fixed and 15-year fixed refinance.

30-year fixed refinance: 3.000%, the same as last week

20-year fixed refinance: 3.000%, up from 2.875% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed refinance: 2.625%, up from 2.375% last week, +0.250

Rates last updated on October 21, 2020. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Current 30-year fixed-rate refinance

Current 20-year fixed-rate refinance

Current 15-year fixed-rate refinance

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates have risen compared to yesterday.

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current mortgage refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

Credit score

Credit history

Down payment size

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan size, type, and term

Debt-to-income ratio

Location of the property

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you want the best mortgage refinance rate, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance your mortgage, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac. Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

Mortgage rates by loan type

