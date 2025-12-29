Travis County home destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

article

The Brief A large fire at a two-story home off Round Mountain Road is now under control. All residents evacuated safely, and no injuries have been reported from the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.



Crews have been on the scene of a large two-story house fire off Round Mountain Road in Travis County.

Round Mountain Road house fire

What we know:

As of about 7 a.m., the fire was deemed under control, and all residents were able to get out safely. It is unclear what time the fire was reported.

There are no reported injuries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Source: Travis County ESD #1)

The Leander Fire Department, Cedar Park Fire Department, Liberty Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, and Austin/Travis County EMS assisted with the fire.

What we don't know:

There is no word on the cause of the fire.