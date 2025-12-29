Expand / Collapse search

Travis County home destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

Published  December 29, 2025 10:07am CST
Travis County
(Source: Travis County ESD #1)

The Brief

    • A large fire at a two-story home off Round Mountain Road is now under control.
    • All residents evacuated safely, and no injuries have been reported from the scene.
    • The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Crews have been on the scene of a large two-story house fire off Round Mountain Road in Travis County. 

Round Mountain Road house fire

What we know:

As of about 7 a.m., the fire was deemed under control, and all residents were able to get out safely. It is unclear what time the fire was reported.

There are no reported injuries. 

(Source: Travis County ESD #1)

The Leander Fire Department, Cedar Park Fire Department, Liberty Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, and Austin/Travis County EMS assisted with the fire.

What we don't know:

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

The Source: Information and photos in this article are from Travis County ESD #1.

