Travis County home destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Crews have been on the scene of a large two-story house fire off Round Mountain Road in Travis County.
What we know:
As of about 7 a.m., the fire was deemed under control, and all residents were able to get out safely. It is unclear what time the fire was reported.
There are no reported injuries.
The Leander Fire Department, Cedar Park Fire Department, Liberty Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, and Austin/Travis County EMS assisted with the fire.
What we don't know:
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
