1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at South Austin birthday party

One person is dead and another injured after an incident at a South Austin birthday party, according to Austin police.

Police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning about an incident on Robert Wooding Drive in South Austin.

Officer Garner with APD told the press they believe there was some sort of birthday party going on.

When officers got there, they found a person with traumatic injuries. Gunshot wounds, according to Austin Travis County EMS.

The victim was pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't provide any details on the victims.

APD says there are no suspects in custody.

