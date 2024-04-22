Shooting in Northwest Austin leaves 1 dead, 1 other injured: APD

One man is dead after a shooting in northwest Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said at 5:58 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 11100 block of Research Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a large crime scene with several bullet casings at an apartment complex. One man was found dead, and another man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

There are two scenes Austin police are investigating. APD said they believe the shooting originated at an apartment complex, and then traveled to a turnaround nearby.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

If anyone has any information, call Austin police at (512) 477-3588.