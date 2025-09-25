1 dead, 1 other injured in 2-car crash near Manor

The Brief One person was killed, and another person was injured after a two-car crash Texas DPS said it happened on Sept. 25 on FM 973 near Manor This is an ongoing investigation



One person is dead and another was injured after a two-car crash near Manor.

What we know:

Texas DPS said on Sept. 25, around 4:36 a.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on FM 973, about half a mile north of the Manor city limits.

A 2017 Ram 1500 headed south on FM 973 crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2012 Ram pickup.

The driver of the 2017 Ram was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the 2012 Ram died at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.