1 dead, 1 other injured in 2-car crash near Manor

By
Published  September 25, 2025 2:24pm CDT
Manor
The Brief

    • One person was killed, and another person was injured after a two-car crash 
    • Texas DPS said it happened on Sept. 25 on FM 973 near Manor
    • This is an ongoing investigation

MANOR, Texas - One person is dead and another was injured after a two-car crash near Manor.

What we know:

Texas DPS said on Sept. 25, around 4:36 a.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on FM 973, about half a mile north of the Manor city limits.

A 2017 Ram 1500 headed south on FM 973 crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2012 Ram pickup. 

The driver of the 2017 Ram was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the 2012 Ram died at the scene. 

This investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information from Texas DPS

