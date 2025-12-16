Cedar Park officer-involved shooting: No charges to be pursued against officers

The Brief No charges to be pursued against Cedar Park officers involved in deadly shooting 24-year-old Jacob Allen was killed in the Nov. 2 shooting The incident began with a report of a stabbing at the Top Spin Bar



No charges will be pursued against two Cedar Park police officers who shot and killed a stabbing suspect in early November.

What they're saying:

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Dec. 16 that after a "thorough and independent review of the case," a Williamson County grand jury has returned a finding of "no action" in connection with the officers involved.

CPPD says this means the grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing and no charges will be pursued against the two officers.

The incident was investigated by the Texas Rangers and the CPPD Major Crimes Unit.

"We recognize the seriousness of incidents involving the use of force and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and due process. We appreciate the time and diligence of the investigators and the grand jury in conducting a comprehensive review," said the department".

K9 Officer Erik Detlefson and Sgt. Ryan Zander had been placed on administrative leave per department policy after the Nov. 2 shooting that killed 24-year-old Jacob Allen of Cedar Park.

The backstory:

On Nov. 2 just before 10 p.m., Cedar Park police officers responded to a report about a stabbing at Top Spin Bar on S Lakeline Boulevard.

The victim had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers quickly located the suspect, who had fled on a motorcycle. After a short pursuit, the suspect stopped near Fall Creek Drive, got off his motorcycle and brandished a firearm, police said at the time.

Two officers fired their weapons and the suspect, identified as Allen, was killed on scene.

Dig deeper:

Allen had an extensive criminal arrest history, including weapons offenses, obstruction, and assault-related charges, say Cedar Park police.

He was known to area law enforcement and had previously made threats toward officers in surrounding agencies.