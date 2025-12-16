Burn ban in Hays County through Jan. 20

The Brief Burn ban in place in Hays County Ban is in effect through Jan. 20, 2026 Outdoor burning is prohibited, but no specific restrictions on fireworks at this time



A burn ban is in effect for Hays County through into next year.

What they're saying:

Hays County officials say the ban is due to worsening dry conditions and an increased risk of wildfire.

The ban will be in effect until Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Outdoor burning is prohibited during this period, but at this time, no restrictions have been placed on fireworks. Residents are strongly urged to use caution and be mindful of the fire risk.