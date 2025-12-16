Expand / Collapse search

Burn ban in Hays County through Jan. 20

Published  December 16, 2025 1:13pm CST
Hays County
The Brief

    • Burn ban in place in Hays County
    • Ban is in effect through Jan. 20, 2026
    • Outdoor burning is prohibited, but no specific restrictions on fireworks at this time

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A burn ban is in effect for Hays County through into next year.

What they're saying:

Hays County officials say the ban is due to worsening dry conditions and an increased risk of wildfire.

The ban will be in effect until Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Outdoor burning is prohibited during this period, but at this time, no restrictions have been placed on fireworks. Residents are strongly urged to use caution and be mindful of the fire risk.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Hays County officials

