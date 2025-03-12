1 dead, 1 other injured in major crash in NE Austin

One person is dead and another is injured after a major crash in Northeast Austin.

What we know:

According to ATCEMS, on March 12, around 6:23 p.m., a major crash happened in the 6800 block of E US 290 HWY, near Berkman Dr.

One person is dead, and another person was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Austin police said US 290 eastbound and westbound are shut down. Both flyovers at I-35 and US 290 are also shut down.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates